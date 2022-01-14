T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $166.50 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $154.20 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.