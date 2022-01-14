Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.76.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $721.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 524.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after buying an additional 236,249 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

