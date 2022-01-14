Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/13/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

1/12/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $125.00.

11/22/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

TSM stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $721.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 524.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after acquiring an additional 236,249 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

