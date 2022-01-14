Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $31.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.91 billion and the highest is $31.89 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.08.

Target stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.83. 3,417,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

