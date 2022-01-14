Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.96.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE TGT traded down $5.60 on Friday, reaching $220.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,712. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

