Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.08.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,486. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

