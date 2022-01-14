Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $522,815 over the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.