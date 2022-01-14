Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TAUG stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Tauriga Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative return on equity of 535.92% and a negative net margin of 1,616.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

