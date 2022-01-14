Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Cut to GBX 189

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 189 ($2.57) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.73).

LON:TW opened at GBX 159.35 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.65. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 145.25 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.90).

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,817.43).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

