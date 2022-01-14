Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 315.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

TSHA traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $13,497,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

