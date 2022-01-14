TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,522 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in AES by 84.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AES by 32.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.27 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

