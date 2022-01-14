TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after acquiring an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Trimble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

