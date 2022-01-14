TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

