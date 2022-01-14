TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $815,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,975 shares of company stock worth $17,142,413 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

