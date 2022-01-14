TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

