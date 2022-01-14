TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

NTLA stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

