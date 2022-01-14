TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ManTech International by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

