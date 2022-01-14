TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.17. 9,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

