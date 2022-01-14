Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 84,275 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,735 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,275 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.