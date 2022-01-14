Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baidu were worth $14,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 337.1% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 12.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 513,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 11.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $152.51 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

