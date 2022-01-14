Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,167,000 after acquiring an additional 436,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,960,000 after buying an additional 177,660 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

