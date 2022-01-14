Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 434.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2,129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $199.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average is $194.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

