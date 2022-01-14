Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of -148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

