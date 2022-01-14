Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $18.80 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,776 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $365.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.88. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

