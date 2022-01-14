Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,367 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.05.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

