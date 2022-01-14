Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 93.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $131.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

