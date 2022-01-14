Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 228,077 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 42.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,077 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,651.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UA. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

