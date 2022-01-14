Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,745 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $244.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

