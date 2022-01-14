Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.99

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.99 and traded as high as C$41.76. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$41.69, with a volume of 6,627 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total value of C$702,816.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$2,543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,300. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,289 over the last quarter.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.