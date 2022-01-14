TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $62,500.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 576,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.