TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.87.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 117.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,203,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

