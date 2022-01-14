TELUS (NYSE:TU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TELUS has expanded 5G network to Quesnel as part of its C$13 billion investment in British Columbia through 2024. It expects to continue benefiting from strong customer additions, thanks to the adoption of superior connected experiences. The accelerated broadband expansion program is expected to extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage. The company plans to generate subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. However, its efforts to offset capital expenditure for upgrading the network infrastructure by raising fees have reduced demand for its legacy voice services. A debt-laden balance sheet is denting its profitability. TELUS is selling its financial business to increase liquidity and reduce debt. Stiff competition from regional carriers poses another concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 128,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 538.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,001,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 311,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

