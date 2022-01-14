Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

TPX stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

