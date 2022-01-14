Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.31.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

NYSE THC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

