Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Teradata posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.45. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.