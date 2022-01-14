Tesla, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research upped their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,031.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 333.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,061.95 and a 200 day moving average of $868.19. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

