Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires C$36,750.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,636,099 shares in the company, valued at C$23,545,269.30.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,320.00.

On Friday, December 31st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 19,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,560.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Friday, November 19th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,425.00.

On Monday, November 15th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$310.00.

On Friday, November 12th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,990.00.

On Monday, November 1st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 5,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

