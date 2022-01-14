Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 328,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.