Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of TXRH opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

