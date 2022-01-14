TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. 213,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01. TFI International has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

