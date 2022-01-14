TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$153.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$153.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.28.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$3.53 on Friday, reaching C$120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.91. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$64.76 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at C$569,991,504.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

