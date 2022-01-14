Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.44) to GBX 200 ($2.71) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.12) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

THS stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.63) on Friday. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £325.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.03.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

