The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ACOPF stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

