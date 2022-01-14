The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $924.80

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 924.80 ($12.55) and last traded at GBX 932 ($12.65), with a volume of 215284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 929 ($12.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market cap of £874.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 991.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,015.17.

In related news, insider Simon Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 991 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,775 ($33,629.70).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

