The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 5,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
