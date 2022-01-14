The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 5,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

