The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $223.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

