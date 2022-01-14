The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $1,044,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,094 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $891,735.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

