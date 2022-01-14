The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,885 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

