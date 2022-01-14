The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €159.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €131.92 ($149.91).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €117.30 ($133.30) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a one year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €110.33 and its 200 day moving average is €112.08.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.