The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $900.94.

TSLA stock opened at $1,031.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 333.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,061.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

